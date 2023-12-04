Search
Earth & Space
American woman killed in shark attack while on vacation in Bahamas

The woman and a male relative were paddle boarding near the resort when the shark attacked.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
NASSAU, Bahamas – An American woman was killed in a shark attack while paddle boarding in The Bahamas, according to local police.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force told Reuters the woman was visiting from Boston and staying at a resort near New Providence when the attack occurred.

The woman and a male relative were paddle boarding in the water near the resort when the shark attacked, police told Reuters.

A lifeguard was able to reach both victims. 

First responders attempted CPR on the woman, but efforts were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. She suffered serious injuries to the right side of her body, according to police. 

According to the International Shark Attack File, there have been 33 unprovoked shark attacks in the Bahama islands since 1580. 

