Watch as 'jerk' great white shark takes big bite out of woman's tuna off Australia's coast

CAPE JAFFA, Australia – An Australian woman fishing off the coast of Cape Jaffa was excited about landing herself a massive tuna – but a great white shark had different plans.

Isabella Sesto recorded the dramatic encounter, and the video shows the great white shark darting for her catch in hopes of catching its own tasty meal.

As the video continues, Sesto is able to finally pull the tuna onto her boat, but the damage had been done.

The great white was able to take a few bites out of the tuna, leaving bloody holes in the fish.

"My heart’s kinda broken, but pretty cool," she is heard saying in the video. "I’m happy but I’m sad. I don’t know what to feel. This jerk, this big great white’s come in, bit half my tuna off, and it’s my first tuna. I’ve been targeting them for years."

Sesto wrote in an Instagram post that it was "the most epic experience of my life."