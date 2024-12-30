The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: 4 dead as dozens of tornadoes devastate South across 7 states

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

4 dead as dozens of tornadoes devastate South across 7 states

At least four people have lost their lives as a result of a severe weather outbreak in the South over the weekend that spawned multiple tornadoes across several states.

As many as 44 tornadoes were reported across seven states, with major damage reported in Texas and Mississippi.

One fatality was reported in Brazoria County, Texas, south of Houston on Saturday. In Mississippi, one death occurred in Natchez and another in Lowndes County.

Further north, a deadly incident occurred in North Carolina's Iredell County on Sunday morning when a tree fell on a vehicle along Highway 152.

Snow, rain likely to dampen New Year's Eve plans for millions

Millions across the central U.S. and East will ring in the new year with the possibility of snow and rain.

A system will move through on New Year's Eve, bringing snow to the northern Plains, Upper Midwest and Great Lakes. Meanwhile, cold rain will drench Chicago early on Tuesday before possibly dampening any New Year's ball drops on the East Coast.

Watch: Eagle protects eggs from tornado-warned storm in Louisiana

As tornadoes tore through the South on Saturday, a bald eagle was caught on camera fiercely protecting its eggs.

Video from Louisiana 's only national forest showed an eagle in its massive nest during the storms. A camera facing the nest, located high in the trees, caught a perfect view of the strong wind gusts whipping through the trees that surround the nest.

Radar from Saturday afternoon confirmed a tornado passed through the area of Kisatchie National Forest.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.