Brown bears seen pouncing, rolling on frozen pond in New York

OTISVILLE, N.Y. – Recently shared footage shows two Syrian brown bears in an animal sanctuary ambling and enjoying themselves on a pond that had frozen over.

The animal sanctuary, called the Orphaned Wildlife Center, is located in the east New York town of Otisville.

Video shot at the sanctuary shows one of its residents, a 17-year-old bear named Jenny, licking, scraping and rolling on a frozen pond. Weighing about 330 pounds, Jenny seems fearless as she tests the ice.

"The ice was not frozen for that long, but Jenny was willing to take the risk," said the Orphaned Wildlife Center on YouTube. "When she’s jumping on the ice, listen closely - you can hear it cracking and the water sloshing underneath it."

Temperatures in recent days have struggled to reach freezing during the day in eastern New York and have dropped to single digits overnight – even close to 0.

According to sanctuary officials, Jenny is a fan of winter weather as she "absolutely" loves snow.

They noted that Syrian brown bears are originally from the Middle East and that they are nearly extinct in the wild.