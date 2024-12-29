Watch: Bald eagle protects eggs tornado-warned storm rages in Louisiana

KISATCHIE NATIONAL FOREST, La. – As tornadoes tore through the South on Saturday, a bald eagle was caught on camera fiercely protecting its eggs.

Video from Louisiana's only national forest showed an eagle in its massive nest during the storms.

A camera facing the nest, located high in the trees, caught a perfect view of the strong wind gusts whipping through the trees that surround the nest.

As the bald eagle stood guard over its eggs, the wind blew so hard that the eagle's tail feathers blew upward, away from the eggs.

Still, the eagle held its ground. At one point, the back of the bird's body was picked up off the nest by the wind, revealing the eggs underneath.

Radar from Saturday afternoon confirmed a tornado passed through the area of Kisatchie National Forest.

In nearby Natchitoches Parish, northwest of the forest, an EF-0 tornado that caused tree damage was recorded by the National Weather Service.