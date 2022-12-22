The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Blizzard, arctic blast continue wreaking havoc on eastern US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, and there are only eight days left in the year.

Blizzard, arctic blast deliver one-two punch to millions of Americans

The blizzard that has blanketed parts of the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes in snow this week continues marching east, with rain and snow combined with howling winds expected in the Northeast today.

The bitter cold that follows the snow has the teeth of 150 million Americans chattering. Temperatures well below freezing combined with gusty winds have wind chill values in the dangerous range. Frostbite and hypothermia are real concerns at levels this low.

Wind chill alerts.

(FOX Weather)



Those powerful winds are also raising the risk of power outages across large swaths of the Great Lakes, Northeast and New England, while people there seek refuge from the bitter cold.

Power outage forecast for Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



Things to know

Oregon, Washington prepare for ice storm

Western parts of Oregon and Washington are facing the threat of an ice storm that could lead to major travel and power disruptions. As much as a half-inch of ice is possible along the Interstate 5 corridor. That may not sound like a lot, but all that ice will weigh down trees and power lines and increase the likelihood of power outages.

Ice threat outlook.

(FOX Weather)



Things to know

