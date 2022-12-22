The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Blizzard, arctic blast continue wreaking havoc on eastern US
Start your day with the latest weather news – As millions of Americans in the eastern half of the country are plunged into a deep freeze, parts of the West Coast face the threat of an ice storm.
Blizzard, arctic blast deliver one-two punch to millions of Americans
The blizzard that has blanketed parts of the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes in snow this week continues marching east, with rain and snow combined with howling winds expected in the Northeast today.
The bitter cold that follows the snow has the teeth of 150 million Americans chattering. Temperatures well below freezing combined with gusty winds have wind chill values in the dangerous range. Frostbite and hypothermia are real concerns at levels this low.
Those powerful winds are also raising the risk of power outages across large swaths of the Great Lakes, Northeast and New England, while people there seek refuge from the bitter cold.
Things to know
Oregon, Washington prepare for ice storm
Western parts of Oregon and Washington are facing the threat of an ice storm that could lead to major travel and power disruptions. As much as a half-inch of ice is possible along the Interstate 5 corridor. That may not sound like a lot, but all that ice will weigh down trees and power lines and increase the likelihood of power outages.
Things to know
