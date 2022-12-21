Christmas week blizzard tracker: Winter weather alerts, flight delays and cancellations
These maps from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest information on the Christmas week blizzard, current watches and warnings, predicted snowfall totals and temperature extremes.
A Christmas week arctic blast continues to sweep across the U.S. bringing dangerous blizzard conditions, life-threatening cold and creating travel woes for millions before the holiday.
The maps below from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest information on the Christmas week blizzard's path across the U.S., including active weather alerts and travel delays as they unfold.
Where is the winter storm now?
After pounding the Midwest and Great Lakes, the blizzard is forecast to become a bomb cyclone later this week as it enters the Northeast.
(FOX Weather)
What are the active winter weather alerts for your area?
Countrywide, the National Weather Service has issued weather alerts that run the gamete of winter weather, from Wind Chill and Blizzard Warnings to Freeze Warnings.
Below is a look at the ongoing weather alerts impacting more than 100 million people.
(FOX Weather)
What are the most extreme temperatures and highest snowfall totals so far?
The system is forecast to drop temperatures to extremes, even to negative 60 degrees in parts of the Northern Plains.
Below shows the latest winter weather extremes from the Christmas week blizzard.
(FOX Weather)
Travel delays
Millions of holiday travelers could be impacted by the winter weather. Here are the latest flight delays and cancelations from FlightAware.com.
(FOX Weather)