Christmas week blizzard tracker: Winter weather alerts, flight delays and cancellations

A Christmas week arctic blast continues to sweep across the U.S. bringing dangerous blizzard conditions, life-threatening cold and creating travel woes for millions before the holiday.

The maps below from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest information on the Christmas week blizzard's path across the U.S., including active weather alerts and travel delays as they unfold.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Where is the winter storm now?

After pounding the Midwest and Great Lakes, the blizzard is forecast to become a bomb cyclone later this week as it enters the Northeast.

Active radar of the continental U.S.

(FOX Weather)



What are the active winter weather alerts for your area?

Countrywide, the National Weather Service has issued weather alerts that run the gamete of winter weather, from Wind Chill and Blizzard Warnings to Freeze Warnings.

Below is a look at the ongoing weather alerts impacting more than 100 million people.

Active weather alerts.

(FOX Weather)



What are the most extreme temperatures and highest snowfall totals so far?

The system is forecast to drop temperatures to extremes, even to negative 60 degrees in parts of the Northern Plains.

Below shows the latest winter weather extremes from the Christmas week blizzard.

Top snow totals, lowest temperatures and top wind totals for the Christmas week storm.

(FOX Weather)



Travel delays

Millions of holiday travelers could be impacted by the winter weather. Here are the latest flight delays and cancelations from FlightAware.com.

Flight delays and cancellations from Flight Aware.

(FOX Weather)



What airports are seeing the greatest impacts?





Power outage totals



