The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Iceland volcano finally erupts as lava spews near Grindavík

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, and Christmas is now less than a week away. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of intense earthquakes

A volcano in Iceland began erupting late Monday evening near Grindavík following a swarm of earthquakes.

The Icelandic Meteorologic Office (IMO) had warned of the possible eruption ever since a swarm of "intense" earthquakes was detected north of Grindavík at the end of October.

In the weeks that followed, tens of thousands of earthquakes rumbled throughout the region. That led to a state of emergency and the evacuation of Grindavík and its nearly 3,700 residents.

Snow slows morning commute in interior Northeast

After a deadly East Coast storm brought strong winds, heavy rain and widespread flooding over the past several days, cold air behind the system is bringing snow to the interior Northeast and the Appalachians. An area of lake-effect snow off Lake Erie is leading to snow-covered roads in Buffalo, New York, for the Tuesday morning commute.

Snowfall forecast for the Great Lakes through Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



On Monday, the snow caused numerous crashes with injuries along Interstate 94 in Michigan. Michigan State Police said a portion of I-94 had to be shut down because of the crashes.

Drenching rain, mountain snow forecast for California

It continues to be a wet week for the Golden State as a one-two punch of storm systems brings rain and mountain snow to California.

The rain forecast through the workweek.

(FOX Weather)



Before you go

Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.