Christmas travel weather live tracker: Current radar, airport status, flight delays and more

If you’re among the more than 115 million Americans expected to travel 50 miles or more this holiday season , you'll want to prepare for delays on the roads and at some of our nation’s busiest airports if your travels take you to the East. Stormy weather along the Pacific Coast could create traffic and travel headaches as well.

Where is it raining and snowing now?

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing.

(FOX Weather)



Current weather alerts across the US

Current weather alerts.

(FOX Weather)



Current air travel stats

Air travel stats.

(FOX Weather)



Which airlines are facing delays, cancelations?

FOX Weather airline flight troubles.

(FOX Weather)



Which airports are facing delays, cancelations?

FOX Weather airport flight troubles.

(FOX Weather)



FOX Weather flight board

FOX Weather flight board.

(FOX Weather)



Where are the flight delays, cancelations?