Christmas travel troubles: Where weather could cause problems for flights leading up to the holiday

The forecast remains quiet for many parts of the U.S. this week until a storm over the weekend increases the chance of delays at several airports.

The roads and airways will be quite busy this holiday, as more than 115 people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home between Christmas and New Year's Day, according to AAA.

As swarms of fellow travelers may cause wrinkles in your holiday plans, here is the forecast to see whether the weather may impact your plans leading up to Christmas Day, as well.

Wednesday

The travel forecast on Wednesday appears relatively quiet across most of the country. California airports, however, will likely see some delays as storms get going in the Golden State.

Travel forecast for Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

Thursday

The airport delay forecast for Thursday should be even quieter for the bulk of the country. Only Los Angeles International (LAX) is showing potential for some delays.

Travel forecast for Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

Friday

By Friday, the storm system that churned over California will have moved eastward, producing storms as far north as Michigan and Wisconsin and as far south as Texas and Louisiana. Meanwhile, wet weather in the west could lead to travel problems in Seattle, Los Angeles and Phoenix.

Travel forecast for Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.

Saturday

On Saturday, another factor that may cause hiccups for travelers is the heavy snow that could fall in parts of the Rockies. This may cause some airport delays for those flying in or out of Salt Lake City, Phoenix and Albuquerque.

Travel forecast for Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Sunday (Christmas Eve)

The snow potential will move east to the northern Plains by Christmas Eve, so travelers heading to airports such as Denver International Airport (DEN) may experience some delays.

Additionally, a storm system stretching from Minneapolis down to Texas and along the Gulf Coast may cause delays at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP), Kansas City International Airport (MCI) and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

Travel forecast for Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023.

Monday (Christmas Day)

Airport delays will not let up for many on Christmas Day, as the same storm system that caused delays on Christmas Eve will shift east and cause delays Monday.

Airports that may see some delays include Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Memphis International Airport and Orlando International Airport.