Snow could disrupt travel in Great Lakes, Appalachians early this week

CLEVELAND – In the wake of a powerful storm system ravaging parts of the Northeast early this week, snow is expected to create travel troubles in parts of the Great Lakes and Appalachians on Monday and Tuesday.

Cold air will combine with an upper-level disturbance to allow lake-effect snow to develop downwind of the Great Lakes as northwesterly winds produce upslope snow over the higher terrain of the northern and central Appalachians.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Winter weather alerts are posted downwind of the Great Lakes and in the northern and central Appalachians.

(FOX Weather)



On Monday, the heaviest snow will fall downwind of Lake Michigan in parts of Michigan and Indiana, as well as across portions of the central Appalachians. Additionally, another area of lake-effect snow will set up along the central and eastern shores of Lake Erie in parts of Ohio, northwestern Pennsylvania and western New York.

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for areas along Lake Erie for the Monday evening commute. This is where heavy snow is expected to disrupt travel from near Cleveland in northeastern Ohio to Erie in northwestern Pennsylvania. Between 8 and 12 inches of snow is expected to fall in these areas.

THESE ARE THE 7 SNOWIEST CITIES IN THE U.S.

Snowfall forecast for the Great Lakes through Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



The lake-effect snow will turn much lighter on Tuesday and gradually come to an end downwind of the Great Lakes.

However, heavy snow is expected to continue over the Appalachians of West Virginia and southern Pennsylvania through Tuesday. The northwesterly upslope flow will dump a foot or more of snow over the higher terrain.