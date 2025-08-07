Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical Atlantic watched closely while Southeast flooding turns deadly

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Invest 96L could become tropical depression in Atlantic while odds wane for Southeast coastal storm

A budding tropical disturbance in the central Atlantic Ocean was designated Invest 96L by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Wednesday, as it enters favorable conditions for gradual development in the next week. The NHC currently gives the system a medium chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm .

In addition to Invest 96L, the NHC continues to watch a weak area of low pressure a few hundred miles off the Southeast U.S., producing minimal showers and thunderstorms. As of now, the NHC gives this system a low chance of development over the next seven days, which is a drop from earlier this week.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Basin.

(FOX Weather)



2 dead as heavy rainfall leads to flash flooding in Carolinas

A stalled frontal boundary draped across the Southeast, combined with developing areas of low pressure, is setting the stage for several more days of heavy rainfall from the Interstate 10 corridor northward through Georgia and the Carolinas.

The flooding is already responsible for the deaths of a man and a woman outside of Raleigh, North Carolina, in nearby Nash County. Authorities said the two were in their car when it was swept into a ravine. The two got themselves out onto the roof, but the rushing water swept them both away. Their bodies were found after a coordinated search.

Hurricane-force wind gusts, tornadoes among severe storm threats across northern Plains, Midwest

A frontal boundary slowly pushing through the northern tier of the country will be the focus of severe thunderstorms over the next couple of days, with thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, hurricane-force wind gusts and very large hail.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of North Dakota, including Bismarck and Fargo, under the greatest risk for severe storms on Thursday, with the threat shifting slightly eastward on Friday.

The severe storm threat on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Man taunts, moves dangerously close to bison in Yellowstone National Park

A man was recently caught on camera coming dangerously close to a bison as he taunted the animal in Yellowstone National Park.

In the video, the man can be seen walking toward the male bison, or bull, from behind. The bull then turns and starts walking toward the man, who slowly backs up and then stretches his arms out.

