Yellowstone explosion caused by ‘clogged up’ hydrothermal system, scientists say

MAMMOTH, Wyo. – The hydrothermal explosion at Yellowstone National Park last summer was caused by a "clogged up" plumbing system, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) recently announced.

Officials determined that minerals had formed a seal in the plumbing system underneath the Black Diamond Pool in the Yellowstone's Biscuit Basin, causing pressure to build up just below the surface of the pool.

"An explosion was inevitable," the USGS said.

Footage and photos of the explosion, which occurred on July 23, 2024, show a blast powerful enough to hurl large rocks and other debris hundreds of feet high.

YELLOWSTONE BISCUIT BASIN GEYSER SENDS DEBRIS FLYING, DESTROYS BOARDWALK

The explosion was enough to send park visitors scrambling to safety, as they had stood on a boardwalk that coursed over the explosion site.

Officials noted that no one was injured, as most of the rocks were thrown away from the visitors. However, the boardwalk was severely damaged and remains closed to this day.

The Black Diamond Pool area has been geologically active in the year following the explosion, according to the USGS.

Muddy eruptions in November 2024 and January 2025 shot water up a few feet into the air, officials said. Then, in May 2025, another muddy eruption sent water up to 20-30 feet, with smaller eruption events occurring in its wake.