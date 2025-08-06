Tropical disturbance dubbed Invest 96L as it simmers in Atlantic while odds wane for Southeast coastal storm

A budding tropical disturbance in the eastern Atlantic Ocean was designated Invest 96L by the National Hurricane Center on Wednesday, as it enters favorable conditions for gradual development in the next week.

BRYAN NORCROSS: TROPICAL STORM DEXTER AND MORE AREAS TO WATCH IN THE ATLANTIC

The term "invest" is a naming convention used by the NHC to identify a system that forecasters are investigating for possible development into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next seven days. The designation allows the agency to run specialized computer forecast models to track the area's potential storm development.

Invest 96L in the Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



The NHC said Invest 96L has a medium chance of development over the next seven days and is currently forecast to eventually turn northward and out into the open Atlantic.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, another tropical wave coming off the west coast of Africa now will get plenty of attention over the coming weeks.

The next named tropical storm will be Erin.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

In addition to Invest 96L, the NHC continues to watch a weak area of low pressure a few hundred miles off the Southeastern U.S., producing showers and thunderstorms. This system is forecast to continue to drift north and has now dropped to a low chance of formation over the next week.

Area to watch off the Southeast U.S.

(FOX Weather)

