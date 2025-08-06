Shipwrecks dating back to 1700s uncovered along North Carolina shoreline

GREENVILLE, N.C. - Maritime archaeologists say they believe they have uncovered four shipwrecks along the shoreline of eastern North Carolina, with one possibly being the La Fortuna, a Spanish privateer that exploded off the coast during a colonial attack in 1748.

The recent discovery was made by students and staff with East Carolina University’s Program in Maritime Studies in Brunswick County along the Cape Fear River.

"We are extremely excited about these important sites, as each one will help us to better understand the role of (Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson) as one of the state's earliest colonial port towns," Dr. Jason Raupp, assistant professor in ECU’s Department of History and leader of the research team, said in a statement. "These submerged colonial waterfront features are incredibly well-preserved and present an excellent opportunity for ECU students to engage in hands-on, collaborative research."

Researchers said the wood's origin, in conjunction with the wreck’s location and construction, suggested that the ship may have been built in or near the Caribbean, lending to the theory that the remains are the La Fortuna.

WAR TROPHY FROM GEORGE WASHINGTON’S ARMY DISCOVERED AMID BRITISH SHIPWRECK

Cory van Hees, a student at ECU, was one of the first to encounter the wreck during a dive along the Cape Fear River.

"I came across several wooden frames barely sticking out of the clay mud with evidence of planking just barely visible," van Hees stated. "I didn’t understand what I was looking at in that moment, but I knew I should relay the wooden structure to faculty. Later that day, Dr. Jason Raupp was able to confirm this was a wreck, which may be La Fortuna. It was kind of overwhelming and a little emotional feeling once it set in."

The ship was involved in an attack that took place during King George’s War - a conflict that featured European powers such as Great Britain, France and Spain.

The war was fought from 1744 to 1748, before the American Revolution, which began in 1775.

According to the South Carolina Historical Society, the war was the North American theater of the War of the Austrian Succession and was marked by frequent skirmishes between British and French forces, both of whom sought to enlist Native Americans to strengthen their forces.

SHIPPING INDUSTRY REPORTS MORE THAN 500 CONTAINERS LOST AT SEA DURING PAST YEAR

In addition to the La Fortuna site, three other shipwrecks were believed to have been found, including a boat that was used to shuttle goods between ports and plantations.

The ECU also documented waterfront infrastructure as well as numerous other artifacts that help paint a clearer picture of trade during the 18th century.

Researchers said they are in a race against time to find additional artifacts such as erosion, nearby dredging and coastal storms threaten to disrupt the site.

Some of the recovered artifacts have been transferred to the N.C. Office of State Archaeology’s Queen Anne’s Revenge Conservation Laboratory at ECU’s Greenville Campus, where conservation work is said to be underway.