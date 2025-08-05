Shipping industry reports more than 500 containers lost at sea during past year

WASHINGTON - Ocean vessels lost more than 500 shipping containers at sea in 2024, which was more than double the number lost during the previous year, according to a newly released report by the World Shipping Council.

While the figure marks a significant rise from the record-low 221 containers lost in 2023, the amount remains well below the 10-year annual average of 1,274.

The WSC attributes much of the increase to the ongoing conflict and security threats across the Middle East and Red Sea region.

These conditions are said to have forced a shift in shipping routes, causing vessels to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa - a region notorious for its extreme weather.

Marine traffic around the Cape surged by 191% compared to recent years, as vessels from the Middle East, Asia and Australia diverted to avoid the conflict zone.

The South African Maritime Safety Authority reported that at least 200 of the 576 containers lost in 2024 happened in the treacherous seas where the Atlantic and Indian Oceans converge.

According to NOAA, the meeting of warm waters and frigid Antarctic currents, combined with frequent storm systems, contribute to the region’s volatile ocean conditions.

FLORIDA'S STRUGGLING CITRUS INDUSTRY PINS HOPES ON STATE FUNDING AMID HISTORIC DROP IN PRODUCTION LEVELS

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

Despite the recent rise in losses, WSC emphasized that the numbers of lost containers remain remarkably low when compared to global shipping rates of around 250 million containers transported globally every year.

"This year’s report confirms that the vast majority of containers are transported safely across the oceans. Still, even one container lost is one too many," said Joe Kramek, president and CEO of the World Shipping Council. "Despite continued loss-prevention efforts by the industry, the re-routing of transits away from the Red Sea and around the Cape of Good Hope to keep global commerce moving has ocean carriers navigating one of the world’s most challenging routes, as highlighted in this report."

The estimated 576 containers lost in 2024 represents less than 0.0002% of all containers moved annually across the world’s five major oceans.

WSC officials noted that while container loss figures increased this year, the industry continues to implement safety reforms and improved shipping practices, which have likely resulted in a decrease of lost containers.

WHAT SEASON DO FRUITS AND VEGETABLES GROW IN

It remains unclear whether an upcoming mandatory reporting requirement, set to begin in 2026, will impact loss figures.

Under new regulations adopted by the International Maritime Organization, all container losses at sea must be reported to the organization.

Additionally, the industry is preparing to implement increased safety measures aimed at better identifying hazardous cargo.

The WSC says dangerous and undeclared goods can spark ship fires, leading to damaged property and even the complete loss of a vessel.