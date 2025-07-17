Florida's struggling citrus industry pins hopes on state funding amid historic drop in production levels

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's struggling citrus industry is set to receive a boost in taxpayer funding, but it remains to be seen whether anything can stave off the historic drop in production levels.

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed the state’s $117 billion budget, which included nearly $140 million earmarked for citrus-related efforts.

The largest share of the funding, nearly $105 million, is allocated to the Citrus Research and Field Trial Foundation, or what is commonly known as CRAFT, to support research on disease-resistant varieties, sustainability designs and pest control.

"This record-breaking investment of nearly $140 million for citrus research and revitalization efforts in Florida’s 2025–26 state fiscal year budget brings renewed hope to the industry," Matt Joyner, executive vice president and CEO of Florida Citrus Mutual, said in a statement. "Florida’s citrus growers are incredibly grateful to Governor DeSantis for his support, signaling his recognition of the industry’s promising research and commitment to building a brighter future for the state’s signature crop."

Smaller allocations included $10 million for marketing, $10 million for packing equipment and about $6.5 million for a greening response team.

The funding comes at a precarious time for Florida citrus, with U.S. Department of Agriculture projections indicating the state’s orange crop for the 2024–2025 season will finish at around 12 million boxes - down about 96% from peak production levels reported in the late 1990s.

Experts cite citrus greening, extreme weather events such as hurricanes and shifting consumer habits as key factors behind the historic declines.

Both Hurricane Irma in 2017 and Hurricane Ian in 2022 inflicted severe crop damage, while Hurricane Milton in 2024 compounded the problems.

On top of the weather disasters, growers continue to battle citrus greening, a bacterial disease for which no known cure exists.

According to University of Florida experts, once a tree becomes infected, its nutrient flow slows, eventually impairing its ability to produce fruit.

Trees producing grapefruits, lemons, tangerines, tangelos and other citrus fruits are also susceptible to the disease.

The continued spread of citrus greening has left growers with few options other than to destroy infected sections of groves, placing even more strain on the industry.

The first outlook for the 2025–2026 growing season is expected from the USDA on Oct. 9.

The agency has yet to indicate where production levels might land for the late fall through spring harvest period.

If output comes in below 12.2 million boxes, it would mark an even deeper deterioration of the industry, to levels last seen during the World War I era.

The Sunshine State is not alone in facing challenges with agricultural production.

Brazil, the world’s largest citrus producer, has also struggled with greening and extreme weather in recent years, though its production levels have shown some rebound from multi-year lows, according to harvest data.