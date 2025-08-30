Weekend weather update from FOX Weather: Labor Day weekend forecast dampened for Plains and Gulf Coast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Aug 30, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Labor Day weekend forecast: Winners and losers of summer’s last hurrah

As Americans celebrate summer 's last big weekend, a vast majority of the nation will do so without significant weather impacts. But Mother Nature does look to dampen the holiday weekend spirits for parts of the Plains, Gulf Coast and Florida.

While dry elsewhere, much of the U.S. will be running cooler than average, which may make those last-minute vacations feel a bit brisk. Below-average temperatures are expected to settle in through at least Labor Day.

Area to watch for possible tropical development bubbles up in Atlantic Ocean

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring an area to watch for possible tropical development in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Africa over the next week.

The NHC said that a tropical wave is expected to emerge off the western coast of Africa by this weekend to the south of the Cabo Verde Islands, which were hit hard by a tropical system, known as Invest 97L , that eventually became Hurricane Erin .

Atlantic area to watch

September weather outlook pits warm forecasts against cool signals

The FOX Forecast Center is eyeing a complicated weather pattern heading into September, with competing signals emerging as to what to expect during the first month of meteorological fall .

While NOAA’s latest monthly outlook calls for a likelihood of warmer-than-average temperatures across most of the country, but shorter-term projections suggest at least the start of September will remain cooler than average across the eastern two-thirds of the country.

