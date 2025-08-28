Watch: Drone video shows water rescue after small plane crashes off North Carolina coast

OAK ISLAND, N.C. – A North Carolina man was recently rescued after his single-engine airplane crashed into the ocean.

The incident occurred in early August when Mark Finkelstein took out his personal aircraft from Cape Fear Regional Jetport in the coastal town of Oak Island, North Carolina, according to city officials.

While in the air, the plane experienced engine failure. As Finkelstein could not return to the jetport nor could he land on a nearby beach, due to it being too crowded, he decided to try to land his plane in the ocean.

Footage of the incident shows the plane making contact with the water and then flipping forward. The aircraft soon settled into the water in an upright position, with Finkelstein still inside.

City officials said the pilot was only able to breathe a small pocket of air in the back of the cabin until rescuers arrived. He was then pulled out of the plane feet-first through the windshield.

"My deepest gratitude to all those who participated in rescuing and caring for me after my water landing … You were literally life savers!" Finkelstein said after the rescue.

Rescuers were able to remove the pilot from his plane in less than 30 seconds, officials noted.