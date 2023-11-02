Dramatic videos show rescue of pilot who crashed in alligator-infested waters of Florida Everglades

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Dramatic videos show the moment when the pilot of an airplane that crash-landed into the alligator-infested waters of the Florida Everglades was rescued from the wing of the partially submerged aircraft.

According to a Facebook post from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, first responders were alerted to reports of a downed aircraft just before 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 31 in the area of Mack’s Fish Camp in southwest Broward County.

At a news conference, Miami-Dade Firefighter Christopher Kramer said they eventually were able to locate the downed aircraft in the Florida Everglades after receiving an updated location.

When they arrived at the scene, they said they found the unidentified pilot sitting on the plane’s wing.

Because the area was not suitable for the rescue helicopter to land, they lowered a first responder down to rescue the pilot by hoisting him up to the hovering helicopter.

First responders said the pilot had been sitting on the wing of the downed aircraft since about 4 a.m. with "alligators and mosquitoes and everything else that’s out there."

Rescuers said the pilot didn’t have any water and may have been dehydrated when he was rescued.

The pilot was flown to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.