Watch: Family amazed as mama bear, cubs invade popular Tennessee tourist spot

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – A family on a chair lift to a popular tourist destination in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, got a cute surprise Monday when a mother bear and her four cubs appeared on the ground beneath them.

Ashley Negri and her family were on their way to Anakeesta, a mountaintop adventure park and marveled over the bears when they came into view, with Negri recording a video.

"Ooh, she's big," one member of the family said. "She's huge," another said right after.

The video continued with the mama bear leading the path through a parking lot and her four cubs chasing behind her.

"Look at the babies," a few members of the family said excitedly, simultaneously.

As the video continued, the bears continued past a building, at one point ending up directly beneath those in the chair lift.

"Oh my goodness, they're so cute," Negri said as the bears walked up to a bush. "They're going to eat the berries!"

Anakeesta sits 600 feet above downtown Gatlinburg, spanning 70 acres of mountain terrain, according to the park's website.