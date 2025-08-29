Search
Watch: Family amazed as mama bear, cubs invade popular Tennessee tourist spot

Ashley Negri and her family were on their way to Anakeesta, a mountaintop adventure park in Gatlinburg and popular tourist destination on Monday when they saw the bears.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
A family in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, taking a chair lift up to a mountain-top theme park caught a family of bears walking around on the ground beneath them. 

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – A family on a chair lift to a popular tourist destination in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, got a cute surprise Monday when a mother bear and her four cubs appeared on the ground beneath them. 

Ashley Negri and her family were on their way to Anakeesta, a mountaintop adventure park and marveled over the bears when they came into view, with Negri recording a video. 

A mother bear and her four cubs cross a parking lot in Gatlinburg.

(Ashley Negri via Storyful / FOX Weather)

"Ooh, she's big," one member of the family said. "She's huge," another said right after. 

The video continued with the mama bear leading the path through a parking lot and her four cubs chasing behind her. 

The mama bear and her babies eat from a bush.

(Ashley Negri via Storyful / FOX Weather)

"Look at the babies," a few members of the family said excitedly, simultaneously. 

As the video continued, the bears continued past a building, at one point ending up directly beneath those in the chair lift. 

"Oh my goodness, they're so cute," Negri said as the bears walked up to a bush. "They're going to eat the berries!" 

The mother bear heads up a hill.

(Ashley Negri via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Anakeesta sits 600 feet above downtown Gatlinburg, spanning 70 acres of mountain terrain, according to the park's website. 

