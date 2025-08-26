Unleashed dog kills nearly 2 dozen newly born sea turtles in Florida

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - Volunteers with the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol in Northeast Florida say 23 hatchlings were recently found dead along the surf in Atlantic Beach, with evidence that suggests the juveniles were killed during a vicious dog attack.

The discovery was made during what was deemed a routine survey by staff with the non-profit group, who have been busy surveying damage to nests following Hurricane Erin.

Officials did not identify the dog, but said pet owners could face consequences if their animals endanger or harass a federally protected species.

"Even the most well-behaved dogs can be curious and easily be attracted to hatchlings or dig up a nest," staff stated. "It's crucial to remember that these nests are often well-camouflaged, and it's easy for us and our pets to miss them. Let's do our part to protect the future of these amazing animals. Always keep your dog on a leash and stay away from marked nesting areas."

Nests are often marked and screened to guard against predators, but hatchlings are said to be especially vulnerable during the brief period when they emerge from the nest and make their way to the ocean.

"Every nest counts," the group stated, noting that only about one in 1,000 hatchlings survive into adulthood, which makes every loss significant.

The Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol also reported that at least 23 nests were inundated by saltwater from the recent hurricane, which does not take into nests in any other Florida county.

Other nests were impacted by erosion and shifting sand, further complicating the crucial incubation period.

Conservation groups said they will not know the full extent of the impacts from Mother Nature for a couple of months.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported that 2023 marked a record-setting year for nesting activity on Sunshine State beaches.

The agency counted 133,941 loggerhead nests, an increase of over 30,000 from a typical season.

The Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol urged residents and visitors to stay clear of nesting zones, at least through October, until the season has run its course.

Early morning walkers are also asked to be especially vigilant because marine experts say this is typically the time period baby sea turtles emerge from their nests.

If you happen to encounter an injured or dead sea turtle, you are urged to contact FWC's wildlife alert hotline at 1-888-404-3922.