Hurricane Erin's high tides impact sea turtle nests along East Coast beaches

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - As Hurricane Erin churned safely off the coast of Florida and the Eastern Seaboard, waves from the hurricane battered hundreds of sea turtle nests up and down the shoreline.

The Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol, based in Northeast Florida, said that within the small territory it monitors, at least 23 nests were inundated by saltwater out of the 29 nests currently being monitored.

The group also reported that some nests were either eroded or covered by shifting sand, further complicating incubation.

"Sea turtle nesting is a natural process influenced by many environmental factors beyond human control. While we deeply appreciate your support through our symbolic nest adoption program, we cannot guarantee the viability or survival of any individual nest. Outcomes may be affected by weather events, predation, erosion, and other natural occurrences," Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol staff stated.

Sea turtle experts said impacts from storms can do everything from damaging eggs to leaving nests vulnerable to predators.

Jacksonville Beach was not the only coastal community where impacts were reported - more than two dozen nests showed signs of wear in nearby St. Johns County.

Conservation groups said they will not know the full extent of the impacts until nests either hatch successfully or fail to produce hatchlings, which is considered to have occurred if no newborns are spotted leaving the nests within the first two months of incubation.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, five species of sea turtles call Florida’s waters home: leatherback (Dermochelys coriacea), loggerhead (Caretta caretta), green turtle (Chelonia mydas), hawksbill (Eretmochelys imbricata),= and Kemp’s ridley (Lepidochelys kempii).

In 2023, the FWC reported a record 133,941 loggerhead sea turtle nests were discovered around the state, which was about 30,000 more than typical.

An additional 76,645 green turtle nests were also counted, marking a record high for the species.

Sea turtle nesting season in Florida typically runs from March through October, though season timing can vary depending on species and coastal conditions.