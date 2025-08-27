Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Atlantic tropics quiet down while 200 million feel early taste of fall

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tropical Storm Fernand to fizzle as Atlantic tropics quiet down: Is hurricane season over?

Tropical Storm Fernand is continuing to race across the North Atlantic, where it will likely become post-tropical on Wednesday.

After Fernand, satellite images and computer forecast models show little activity across the tropics, a stark contrast to the traditional late-August and early-September surge in tropical cyclones. But this doesn't mean hurricane season is over.

Long-range hazard outlooks produced by NOAA indicate the Atlantic could become significantly active again in the mid- to late-September timeframe, outside the scope of some computer models.

This graphic shows the tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Basin.

(FOX Weather)



Some 200 million Americans feeling early taste of fall this week

A major pattern change continues to usher in fall-like temperatures from the central Plains through the Midwest and into parts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Hundreds of millions of Americans will experience high temperatures between 10 and 20 degrees below average on Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front continues to sweep across the U.S.

This graphic shows the forecast high temperature departures from average.

(FOX Weather)



Powerful monsoon thunderstorms spark fears of flooding, threats of wildfire ignitions in West

Monsoon season is in full swing, with areas of the Southwest seeing torrential rain and flooding, as well as a towering haboob that plunged cities in Arizona, like Phoenix, into darkness.

And now, as abundant moisture continues to surge across the western and central U.S., concerns are growing that more areas could see flooding, as well as the potential for wildfire ignitions in the West.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: SpaceX’s megarocket completes first test flight after years of explosive failures

For the first time in two years, SpaceX successfully launched and landed its powerful Starship rocket, marking a significant milestone for the private space company’s ambitions of space exploration.

The roughly 400-foot-tall rocket lifted off around 6:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday from the company’s South Texas launch site along the Gulf Coast. Minutes later, the rocket’s massive booster separated and descended into the Gulf of America, while the spacecraft continued on a brief rendezvous with outer space.

The Starship deployed dummy satellites before splashing down in the Indian Ocean, and the entire event was captured on video.

