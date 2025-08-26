Alaska officials raise alert level on Shishaldin volcano after 'increasing' unrest

UNIMAK ISLAND, Alaska – The Alaska Volcano Observatory is raising the alert level one notch for the Shishaldin Volcano on Unimak Island after recent signs of unrest.

The observatory now has the volcano in its yellow/advisory alert instead of green/normal level, indicating signs of unrest higher than previously recorded.

AVO said the volcano's activity has been "gradually increasing" over the last month.

Videos from Aug. 17 and Aug. 20, showed the gas plume coming from the volcano during an overflight and through a webcam timelapse.

The observatory said signs of unrest include increased gas emissions and "a more vigorous gas plume" coming from the summit crater of the volcano.

Additionally, AVO noted repeated small earthquakes occurring more frequently as well as weak infrasound signals since Monday.

Shishaldin's last eruption period began in July 2023 and lasted until November of that year, according to AVO data.

AVO will continue to monitor the volcano for changes in activity.