The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical Atlantic waking up as severe weather slams Midwest

Labor Day tropical trouble?

As the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has highlighted a new area to watch for development over the Labor Day weekend or early next week.

The chance of development is low - for now - but the odds of tropical development could increase or decrease as computer forecast models continue to sample the atmosphere over the tropical Atlantic in the days ahead.

Flash flooding swamps Minnesota State Fair

Severe weather barreled across portions of the Midwest on Monday, knocking out power to tens of thousands of utility customers, snapping trees like twigs and forcing people attending the Minnesota State Fair to seek shelter.

Images from the Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul showed people running for safety as water covers sidewalks and walkways. Large hail and damaging wind gusts were also reported, including a 4-inch hail report in Nebraska.

More severe weather is possible across portions of the Midwest on Tuesday.

Watch: Hone's rainfall transforms Hawaii's Rainbow Falls

Before Hurricane Hone dropped more than a foot of rain across parts of Hawaii , Rainbow Falls was a beautiful waterfall that many enjoyed the short hike to see. Less than 24 hours later, the same waterfall was transformed into a raging wall of water.

The difference 24 hours can make was clear in before-and-after video and photos shot by FOX Weather watchers and FOX Weather crews on the ground in Hawaii on Sunday.

