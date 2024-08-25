Before and after: Hurricane Hone’s rainfall transforms Hawaii’s Rainbow Falls



HILO, Hawaii – Before Hurricane Hone dropped more than a foot of rain across parts of Hawaii, Rainbow Falls was a beautiful waterfall many enjoyed the short hike to see. Less than 24 hours later, the same waterfall was transformed into a raging wall of water.

The difference 24 hours can make was clear in before-and-after video and photos shot by FOX Weather watchers and FOX Weather crews on the ground in Hawaii on Sunday.

Sylvia Dahl shot the first video above on Saturday afternoon. In the pre-dawn hours Sunday, Hurricane Hone churned just south of the Big Island, bringing torrential downpours and a rush of flood water into the Wailuku River. The result was the raging Rainbow Falls onlookers witnessed on Sunday.

While the falls were missing the signature rainbow, visitors noted that just last week, Rainbow Falls was just a "trickle."

Hilo Airport recorded 5 inches of rain over 24 hours, while other parts of the island saw much higher totals, including Hakalau, which neared 20 inches of rain by Sunday afternoon.

Hone maintained Category 1 hurricane strength through Sunday as it continued to move south of Hawaii prompting flash flood and high surf advisories. It had weakened to a tropical storm by Monday morning.

With this rainmaker storm keeping its most dangerous winds away from the islands, it could actually help Hawaii’s drought conditions.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, much of Hawaii is under at least moderate drought conditions, with extreme drought on parts of the Big Island and Maui.