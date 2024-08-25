Search
Extreme Weather
See it: Hurricane Hone barrels by Hawaii bringing angry waves, flooding

Dangerous surf pounded south-facing shores on the Big Island, where Hone passed just to the south. Rainfall totals quickly surpassed a foot in many places on the Big Island, including Hakalau, and more than 10 inches in Waimea.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
HILO, Hawaii – As the sun came up on the Hawaiian Islands on Sunday, the full force of Hurricane Hone's impacts was felt across the Big Island. 

Early Sunday, nearly 18,000 utility customers were without power, most of which were reported on the Big Island, with outage numbers rising on Maui. Dangerous surf pounded south-facing shores on the Big Island, where Hone passed just to the south.

HONE TRACKER: FORECAST CONE, HURRICANE PATH, SATELLITE IMAGERY, SPAGHETTI MODELS AND MORE

Tide pools at Black Sand Beach in Punalu'u on the southeast-facing shore quickly formed around 4 a.m., and beach access was closed due to the dangerous surf.

  Flooding in Pahala, Hawaii from Hurricane Hone on Aug. 25, 2024.
    Flooding in Pahala, Hawaii from Hurricane Hone on Aug. 25, 2024.  (Jarrod Maloney/FOX Weather)

  Rough surf and large waves are seen in Hawaii as Hurricane Hone spins to the south of the Big Island.
    Rough surf and large waves are seen in Hawaii as Hurricane Hone spins to the south of the Big Island. (Robert Ray)

  • Rough surf and large waves are seen in Hawaii as Hurricane Hone spins to the south of the Big Island.
    Rough surf and large waves are seen in Hawaii as Hurricane Hone spins to the south of the Big Island. (Robert Ray)

  Large waves kicked up by Hurricane Hone along the Black Sand Beach in Punalu'u on Hawaii's Big Island on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024.
    This image shows a park closed sign as large waves kicked up by Hurricane Hone along the Black Sand Beach in Punalu'u on Hawaii's Big Island on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. ( )

  Rough surf created by Hurricane Hone passing south of the Big Island creates tide pools at Black Sand Beach in Punalu'u.
    Rough surf created by Hurricane Hone passing south of the Big Island creates tide pools at Black Sand Beach in Punalu'u. (Jarrod Maloney/FOX Weather)

  • Rough surf created by Hurricane Hone passing south of the Big Island creates tide pools at Black Sand Beach in Punalu'u.
    Rough surf created by Hurricane Hone passing south of the Big Island creates tide pools at Black Sand Beach in Punalu'u. (Jarrod Maloney/FOX Weather)

Hone passed less than 50 miles south of the Big Island with 85-mph winds and dropped tons of rain across the islands. Rainfall totals quickly surpassed a foot in many places on the Big Island, including Hakalau, and more than 10 inches in Waimea, according to data from the National Weather Service. 

A video by FOX Weather showed water rushing along access roads in Pahala, Hawaii. According to county police, the water had overtopped at least three sections of Hawaii Belt Road (Route 11), which circles the Big Island. 

The Hawaii Department of Transportation reported multiple road closures due to flooding, downed trees and road damage, including Highway 11 in Ka'u, Naalehu and Milolii. 

