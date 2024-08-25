See it: Hurricane Hone barrels by Hawaii bringing angry waves, flooding

HILO, Hawaii – As the sun came up on the Hawaiian Islands on Sunday, the full force of Hurricane Hone's impacts was felt across the Big Island.

Early Sunday, nearly 18,000 utility customers were without power, most of which were reported on the Big Island, with outage numbers rising on Maui. Dangerous surf pounded south-facing shores on the Big Island, where Hone passed just to the south.

Tide pools at Black Sand Beach in Punalu'u on the southeast-facing shore quickly formed around 4 a.m., and beach access was closed due to the dangerous surf.

Hone passed less than 50 miles south of the Big Island with 85-mph winds and dropped tons of rain across the islands. Rainfall totals quickly surpassed a foot in many places on the Big Island, including Hakalau, and more than 10 inches in Waimea, according to data from the National Weather Service.

A video by FOX Weather showed water rushing along access roads in Pahala, Hawaii. According to county police, the water had overtopped at least three sections of Hawaii Belt Road (Route 11), which circles the Big Island.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation reported multiple road closures due to flooding, downed trees and road damage, including Highway 11 in Ka'u, Naalehu and Milolii.