Hurricane Hone continues to strengthen as Hawaii's Big Island gets slammed with flooding rain, damaging wind

HILO, Hawaii – Hone strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane late Saturday night as the powerful storm brushed by to the south of Hawaii, bringing dangerous surf, flooding rain and damaging winds to the islands.

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Hawaii's Big Island, and communities there, like Hilo, have seen round after round of squally weather that has knocked out power to residents and prompted Flash Flood Warnings due to the heavy precipitation.

The National Weather Service said the rainfall over some areas continues to intensify, with some communities seeing rainfall rates of up to 2 inches an hour.

The NWS noted flooding is likely in streams and rivers, as well as on roads and other low-lying areas. There are also concerns of mudslides and landslides in areas with steep terrain.

Hone is expected to produce rainfall totals between 6 and 12 inches over mainly windward or southeast-facing slopes on the Big Island, with locally higher amounts. Lower rainfall totals are expected over portions of the smaller islands.

Power outages on Hawaii’s Big Island are also starting to climb as Hurricane Hone brushes by to the south.

According to PowerOutage.us, Hawaii’s Big Island, which is feeling the full force of Hurricane Hone, is seeing the highest number of outages.

As of Sunday morning, the Big Island was reporting just over 7,200 customers in the dark.

Hawaii County Mayor Mitchell D. Roth declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Hone and urged residents to prepare for its impacts.

"I want to make sure everyone is taking care of the things they need to take care of around the house," Roth said before the storm. "Going through their preventative checklist, whether it’s putting aside water or clothes or things like that."

Numerous shelters were opened on Hawaii’s Big Island for residents to seek safety until conditions improve.

Several roads have also been closed on the island due to flooding and downed trees, which will impact travel.

In addition, the Hawaii Department of Transportation said the Hilo International Airport terminal remains open, but flights into and out of the airport ended on Saturday night. Passengers were urged to contact their airlines before heading to the airport to ensure there were no delays or cancellations.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray is in Hawaii and will have live reports from the area as Hurricane Hone continues to lash the region.

What's the latest forecast for Hurricane Hone?

According to the latest information from the Central Pacific Hurricane Center (CPHC), Hurricane Hone was located just over 100 miles south-southswet of Hilo and was moving off to the west at 10 mph. The CPHC said that motion is expected to continue into Monday, with slight slowing expected thereafter.

Hurricane Hone has winds of 80 mph with some higher gusts, and little change in strength is expected through Sunday morning, followed by a gradual weakening trend starting Sunday afternoon.