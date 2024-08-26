See it: 10 injured after wild storm hits McConnell AFB forcing cancellation of popular airshow

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. – Ten people are recovering from injuries they suffered when a wild storm hit McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas over the weekend.

The slow-moving wet microburst brought wind gusts of up to 54 mph, as well as lightning and rain, to the Frontiers in Flight Airshow flightline in Wichita.

A wet microburst is a short-lived, small area of damaging winds with heavy rain and hail.

Six of the individuals injured were military medical personnel and four were civilian vendors, who each received minor injuries, according to John Van Winkle, the 22nd Air Refueling Wing’s chief of public affairs. One civilian male was transported to a local hospital. Another Airman was also transported to the hospital but has since been discharged.

Due to the timing of the inclement weather, spectators had not yet entered the event area. Because of the damage, the base was unable to execute a safe airshow and had to cancel the event.

"Safety is always our first priority at McConnell, especially when it comes to hosting the community for an airshow," the base said.

Saturday’s airshow session attracted more than 65,000 visitors.