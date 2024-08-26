Minneapolis among Midwest cities facing severe weather threat Monday

MINNEAPOLIS – Severe thunderstorms, with destructive winds, hail and a few tornadoes, are expected to impact a half-dozen states across the Upper Midwest on Monday.

The extreme heat shifting to the Midwest and abundant moisture are helping to fuel the upcoming stretch of severe weather through midweek, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

WATCH: TRAMPOLINE FLIES OVER ALABAMA HOME DURING SUDDEN GUSTS

As the heat worsens, many major Midwest cities, such as Minneapolis, Chicago and Milwaukee, will experience heat index readings of more than 100 degrees. Numerous record highs are forecast to fall as the heat slowly nudges toward the Appalachians.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 3 out of 5 threat for severe weather for more than 5.6 million people, impacting major cities such as Minneapolis, St. Paul, Rochester and Bloomington in Minnesota, as well as Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Severe storms are expected to evolve within this zone extending from the northern and central High Plains eastward to Wisconsin on Monday afternoon into the evening, the SPC said.

Large to very large hail, a few tornadoes and swaths of severe and potentially damaging wind gusts are expected, especially across South Dakota into Minnesota.

A few severe storms producing strong gusts and hail are also expected across southern New England on Monday.