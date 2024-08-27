Search
Chicago, Detroit among major Midwest cities bracing for severe weather with damaging wind, hail

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
'Corn sweat' helping to fuel powerful thunderstorms in Midwest, Great Lakes

Moisture in corn is being released into the atmosphere, and that’s not only adding to the misery people there are experiencing in terms of late-summer heat, but it will also help to fuel a severe weather threat in the Midwest and Great Lakes region on Tuesday.

CHICAGO – Millions of people from portions of the Midwest through the Great Lakes region, including those in places such as Chicago, Detroit and Milwaukee, are keeping their eyes to the sky and bracing for severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail Tuesday.

This renewed threat comes after severe weather slammed areas of the Midwest on Monday and into the early hours of Tuesday morning, knocking out power to more than 150,000 utility customers in Minnesota alone.

MINNESOTA STATE FAIR FAIRGOERS FLEE FOR SAFETY AS SEVERE WEATHER BLASTS ACROSS MIDWEST

32 million facing higher severe weather threat on Tuesday

More than 49 million people from the central Plains to the Northeast will be at risk of seeing strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday.

However, NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted areas of the Midwest and Great Lakes region where the risk is higher.

More than 32 million people in eight states have been placed in a Level 2 out of 5 risk on the SPC’s 5-point severe weather risk scale.

This includes those living in, working in or traveling to cities such as Chicago, Milwaukee and Green Bay in Wisconsin, Detroit, Lansing and Saginaw in Michigan, and Cleveland in Ohio.

Forecasters said the main threats from severe thunderstorms that do develop Tuesday will be large hail and damaging wind gusts.

However, a brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Flash flooding sends Minnesota State Fair visitors running for safety

Watch: Flash flooding at Minnesota State Fair

Heavy rain led to flash flooding at the Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul on Monday. A video shared from the fair shows people running for safety as heavy rain fell and water covered sidewalks and walkways.

Severe weather barreled across portions of the Midwest on Monday, knocking out power to more than 150,000 utility customers, snapping trees like twigs and forcing people attending the Minnesota State Fair to seek shelter.

A video shows flash flooding at the Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul. As the torrential rain fell, people could be seen running through the flooding for safety.

Damage was also reported in parts of Nebraska after 4-inch hail was reported, and a wind gust of 70 mph was also reported in South Dakota.

