New tropical disturbance being tracked in Atlantic as hurricane season nears peak

As the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has flagged a new area to watch for development over the Labor Day weekend or early next week.

The Atlantic has been quiet since Hurricane Ernesto dissipated near Atlantic Canada last Tuesday, but now forecasters are keeping their eyes on the region between the Lesser Antilles and Africa known as the Main Development Region.

"An area of low pressure could form in the central portion of the tropical Atlantic in a few days," the NHC said in its outlook for the potential disturbance. "Thereafter, environmental conditions appear generally favorable for some slow development of this system by this weekend into early next week as it moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph."

The outlook for a potential disturbance in the central tropical Atlantic.

For now, the chance of development is low, but those odds could increase or decrease as computer forecast models continue to sample the atmosphere over the tropical Atlantic in the days ahead.

It's too soon to know where this potential disturbance is headed or what the impacts could be.

If the system organizes enough to become a tropical storm, it will receive the name Francine.