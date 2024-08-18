Ernesto becomes hurricane again as Atlantic Canada threatened by dangerous surf, rip currents

Ernesto has intensified into a hurricane again and is now expected to bring impacts to Atlantic Canada this week, including high surf, rip currents and strong winds in parts of Newfoundland, in its final chapter before heading into the open North Atlantic.

Ernesto first became a hurricane last week after swooping by Puerto Rico and then making landfall in Bermuda. Over the weekend, Ernesto brought deadly beach conditions to the U.S. East Coast, including claiming two lives in South Carolina from powerful rip currents.

Tracking Ernesto.

(FOX Weather)



The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Ernesto should pick up some forward speed Sunday night as it turns to the northeast and then east-northeast on Monday and Tuesday.

On that track, the center of Ernesto will pass near southeastern Newfoundland from late Monday into Tuesday morning.

2024 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON GUIDE: HERE'S WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THIS YEAR'S STORMS

The NHC is forecasting the biggest impacts to Atlantic Canada on Monday, with moderate to heavy surf in Nova Scotia and rain and wind in southeastern Newfoundland. Large waves could also be dangerous in Newfoundland later Monday.

The forecast cone for Ernesto.

(FOX Weather)



Ernesto will have lasting impacts along the U.S. East Coast early this week. Beachgoers should be aware of the risk of strong rip currents along the Atlantic beaches.

As of Sunday evening, there are no other tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin being monitored for development. Meanwhile, the Pacific Ocean has Tropical Depression Seven-E and three disturbances between the Eastern and Central Pacific.