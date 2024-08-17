2 men drown in South Carolina as Hurricane Ernesto produces rip currents along East Coast

HILTON HEAD, S.C. – Two men died Friday after being caught in rip currents along Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to a possible drowning call Friday morning at 10:28 a.m. According to Capt. William Angelo of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, when the officers arrived, they saw beach patrol and paramedics performing CPR on a 65-year-old man. The man later died.

The second fatality occurred Friday afternoon at 3:22 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, life-saving measures were being taken for a 73-year-old man who appeared to have drowned. He, too, passed away.

"Both of them, appears they got caught up in the rip currents," Angelo said.

Beaches all along the Eastern Coast have been on alert for rip currents this week, as Hurricane Ernesto churns in the Atlantic.

The rip current risk for Hilton Head Island was high on Friday and remains high Saturday, with the surf height expected to be 3 to 4 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

For those looking to visit Hilton Head beaches this weekend, Angelo provided the following guidance.

"Pay attention to the beach patrol. When they tell you to swim in a certain area, swim in a certain area," he said. "Know your swimming limitations, and if you do get caught in a rip current, just let it take you out and try swimming parallel with the shore instead of trying to swim back into the shore area. And hopefully you'll get out of that rip current area."