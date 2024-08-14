See the impacts Hurricane Ernesto will have on the US coast

Even with Hurricane Ernesto passing several hundred miles off the U.S. East Coast, beaches from Florida through Maine are expecting an increase in rip currents and surf that could make ventures into the ocean dangerous through the weekend.

Ernesto formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday before impacting Caribbean islands such as St. Croix and Puerto Rico with tropical storm conditions.

Significant troughing off the East Coast has long been expected to act as a barrier, keeping the hurricane from making a direct strike on the U.S., but not far enough away to prevent indirect impacts from reaching the shoreline.

Tracking Hurricane Ernesto

(FOX Weather)



Some National Weather Service offices in the Sunshine State said an increased swell would be experienced as early as Thursday, but it will likely be over the weekend and into the start of next week before the majority of communities along the coast start to see increased wave action.

At first, beachside communities are expecting to see a longer period of swell before the chance of rip currents and surf gradually increase.

HURRICANE WATCH ISSUED FOR BERMUDA AS ERNESTO COULD BECOME A MAJOR HURRICANE

The threat is considered significant enough that the National Hurricane Center is warning about the dangers in its advisories.

"Even though Ernesto is forecast to remain well offshore of the U.S. East Coast, swells generated by the storm are expected to reach the area late this week and into the weekend. Beachgoers should be aware of a significant risk of life-threatening surf and rip currents, and stay out of the water if advised by lifeguards," NHC forecasters stated.

Rip currents form when water piles up and create a narrow, fast-flowing stream that swiftly carries swimmers away from shore, often catching them off guard.

The currents can move at speeds of up to eight feet per second, which is faster than most people can swim.

Tropical cyclones such as Beryl and Debby earlier in the season caused an increase in rip currents along parts of the U.S. coastline, but no fatalities were ever tied to the events.

HOW TO SURVIVE RIP CURRENTS

Dozens have perished in rough waters during 2024

As of August 4, at least 30 people had died due to rip currents or rough surf around the country, according to NOAA data.

Most fatalities have occurred in Florida, but beaches in Puerto Rico and the Carolinas have seen significant events.

During most events where a fatality was caused by surf, lifeguards were flying a single red flag, which means swimming is discouraged due to dangerous conditions.

Many lifeguard organizations use colored flags as a way to alert beachgoers to the ever-changing ocean conditions.

A green flag indicates a low threat of hazardous conditions, while a double red flag means the water is closed to the public.

A significant increase in rip currents usually results in a single red flag being hoisted at beaches, but conditions can vary depending on a region’s topography.