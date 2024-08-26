Disaster declared in Alaska after deadly landslide destroys homes in Ketchikan

KETCHIKAN, Alaska – A landslide along Alaska's southeastern coast has killed one person, injured several others and damaged homes and infrastructure.

The potential for a secondary landslide south of the original slide that struck Ketchikan about 4 p.m. Sunday remains a concern, officials with the Ketchikan Gateway Borough and City of Ketchikan stressed in a joint statement Sunday.

"I'm really concerned for them, because the weather hasn't stopped down there," resident Theodora Bayou said. "It's still raining and blowing and my home in Metlakatla, right outside of Ketchikan, has had no power since yesterday."

An evacuation order has been issued for residents of Third Avenue and nearby streets, and a shelter has been opened at a nearby high school following the landslide located about 300 miles south of Juneau.

"In my 65 years in Ketchikan, I have never seen a slide of this magnitude," Ketchikan Mayor Dave Kiffe said. "The loss of life that we have encountered is heartbreaking, and my heart goes out to those who lost their homes."

Aside from the confirmed fatality, three people were also taken to Ketchikan Medical Center. One person has been treated and released, while two others have been admitted. At this time, all other individuals were accounted for, officials said.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the residents of Ketchikan tonight," Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said following his issuance of a disaster declaration late Sunday evening.

Most power that could be restored safely was reinstated by 8:15 p.m. Sunday. Additional utilities will be restored to the area over the next few days as each area is cleared for safety, authorities said. Some homes near the slide zone will remain without power until the area is cleared and broken power poles are replaced.

"As we work through this, please keep the affected families in your prayers and know we will do everything we can to recover from this event as quickly as possible and help those in need," Ketchikan Gateway Borough Mayor Rodney Dial said.

The State Emergency Operations Center is now staffed and aiding the city.

A Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management response specialist and Department of Transportation personnel will travel to Ketchikan on Monday morning to evaluate the needed response.

"With the slides we have seen across the region, there is clearly a region-wide issue that we need to try to understand with the support of our state geologist," Kiffer said.

The American Red Cross said they are coordinating volunteer assistance and donations for victims of the landslide.

Heavy rains on Nov. 20 in Wrangle, about 100 miles from Ketchikan, killed 6 people, including a family of five, and destroyed two homes while burying a section of the highway.