The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Florida closely watches Invest 93L

Hurricane HQ: Florida keeps close eye on Invest 93L

A tropical disturbance located in the Caribbean Sea near Central America, known as Invest 93L, appears to be headed for the Gulf of Mexico. While it’s too early to say for certain what will happen with the storm, several models indicate it could head for Florida. Officials there are urging people to prepare now for a possible landfall.

The outlook for Invest 93L.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Franklin to bring rip currents to East Coast

While Tropical Storm Franklin isn’t expected to make landfall in the U.S., the country will still feel impacts from the storm. Rough seas and rip currents are likely up and down the East Coast through the weekend and into next week as the storm passes between the U.S. and Bermuda.

The location of Tropical Storm Franklin.

(FOX Weather)



Heat wave shrinks but doesn’t spare South

While the heat wave that has baked much of the central U.S. this week has started to shrink in size, the southern tier of the country isn’t seeing any relief. Triple-digit temperatures and feels-like temperatures are still expected through the weekend. Heat alerts cover millions of people from Texas to Florida.

Heat alerts in effect Aug. 26, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



