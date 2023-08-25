Florida keeps watchful eye on Invest 93L as development odds increase

A tropical disturbance in the western Caribbean Sea is under increased scrutiny Friday as forecasters have dubbed it Invest 93L, giving it a high chance of development.

The National Hurricane Center has been tracking the disturbance for a few days now. The invest designation means the agency has stepped up its monitoring of the system, which appears to be headed for the Gulf of Mexico.

WHAT IS AN INVEST?

While it’s too early to know for certain where Invest 93L is headed, emergency officials in Florida said they are closely watching the system.

It will be named Idalia if it becomes a tropical storm or hurricane.

Here’s a closer look at Invest 93L.

Where is Invest 93L?

Invest 93L is located in the northwestern Caribbean Sea near Central America. It has winds of about 25 mph.

The outlook for Invest 93L.

(FOX Weather)



Where is Invest 93L headed?

It is too soon to know for sure where Invest 93L is headed. Some computer models indicate a Florida landfall, but the forecast will become clearer in the coming days. Now is a good time for everyone along the Gulf Coast to review their hurricane preparedness plan.

The FOX Model forecast for Invest 93L.

(FOX Weather)



Floridians urged to prepare

Emergency managers in Florida said they are closely monitoring the system.

"What we're most concerned about right now is a matter of flooding across the (Florida) peninsula," Kevin Guthrie, director of Florida's Emergency Management Division, told FOX Weather on Friday.

Guthrie expressed concern about the possibility of a tropical storm or low-end Category 1 hurricane making landfall in the Nature Coast or Big Bend area just north of Tampa Bay.

"The Gulf of Mexico is very, very warm right now. So we don't know exactly what we're going to be facing," he added. "But we're going to be prepping over the next three days, over the weekend, as if we were going to be getting a Category 1 hurricane and making those preparations, asking people to listen to their local emergency managers."

The threat of tropical development has Gov. Ron DeSantis urging Florida residents to prepare for any impacts.

Bottom line

Invest 93L appears destined to move into the Gulf of Mexico, but its future strength and if it makes landfall are still uncertain. Everyone along the Gulf Coast should review their hurricane preparedness plan and be prepared to take action if needed.