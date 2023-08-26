Tropical Depression Ten forms near southern Gulf of Mexico with sights set on Florida as a hurricane

The National Hurricane Center is tracking Tropical Depression Ten near the southern Gulf of Mexico that will likely organize into Tropical Storm Idalia and a hurricane before landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast.

As of the latest advisory from the NHC, sustained winds with the tropical derepression were around 30 mph.

The cyclone is expected to be upgraded to Idalia during the next 24 hours, and watches will likely be required during the next 48 hours for parts of the Florida coastline.

A Tropical Storm Watch is issued when winds are anticipated to reach levels of 39 to 73 mph within 48 hours. Sustained winds of these levels can produce damage and can be accompanied by storm surge, coastal flooding and tornadoes. A Hurricane Watch is issued when winds are anticipated to reach at least 74 mph within 48 hours.

KNOW YOUR ZONE: FLORIDA EVACUATION MAP SHOWS WHO WILL HAVE TO LEAVE BEFORE A HURRICANE STRIKES

Tracking the tropics

(FOX Weather)



Rainfall impacts from the tropical cyclone

One of the leading impacts from the tropical cyclone is expected to be rainfall. Forecast models show communities along Interstate 10 and west of Interstate 75 will see the highest rainfall totals.

Florida’s Apalachicola and Big Bend regions could receive the most precipitation, with 4-6" of rainfall over the next few days. Where bands train over the same areas, some communities could see higher rainfall totals.

The FOX Forecast Center says there is good news with the tropical moisture, many observation sites along the west coast have seen a rainfall deficit in 2023.

Forecast Cone

(FOX Weather)



Tampa is running more than a foot of precipitation behind normal, and Naples is approaching 20" deficit.

The much-needed rainfall could improve and, for some communities, end the ongoing drought.

Counties such as Pinellas, Pasco and Citrus counties began offering sandbags over the weekend for residents to prepare for flooding in low-lying areas.

FLORIDA DISASTER PREPAREDNESS SALES TAX HOLIDAY BEGINS SATURDAY

Estimated rainfall

(FOX Weather)



Wind impacts from the tropical cyclone

Due to uncertainties with the system's strength, coastal residents along Florida's Gulf Coast are being urged to prepare for impacts from a hurricane.

Sustained winds of at least 39 mph are capable of downing small branches and damaging trees, which can impact power lines.

Once sustained winds reach at least 40 mph, local first responders and emergency management usually shut down access to bridges in an effort to keep high-profile vehicles safe.

Tracking the tropics

(FOX Weather)



The last tropical cyclone to make landfall in Florida was Hurricane Nicole in November. Nicole was a Category 1 cyclone that made landfall near Vero Beach.

The National Centers for Environmental Information estimated the damage from Nicole was around $1 billion.

The threat of the tropical cyclone forced Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a state of emergency for half of Florida's 67 counties.

Due to the proximity of the tropical cyclone to Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula and western Cuba, Tropical Storm Warning and Watches have been issued until the system clears the region.