Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins Saturday

As hurricane season is in full swing, Florida residents can protect their homes by purchasing items related to disaster preparedness without paying sales tax.

The tax holiday will run for about two weeks, from Aug. 26 through Sept. 8.

Qualifying items range in type and value, but all are considered part of a disaster preparedness plan for a household.

Here are a few examples:

For the home - fire extinguishers and smoke detectors of $70 or less, tarps or other flexible waterproof sheeting of $100 or less and portable generators of $3,000 or less.

For your family - toilet paper, hand soap, dish soap and laundry detergent for $30 or less and non-electric food storage coolers for $60 or less.

For your emergency kit - flashlights of $40 or less, batteries with a sales price of $50 or less, portable self-powered radios and weather-band radios of $50 or less.

For evacuating with pets - cans or pouches of wet pet food of $10 or less, portable kennels of $100 or less and over-the-counter pet medications of $100 or less.

The full list of items that are exempt from tax during the sales tax holiday can be found on the Florida Department of Revenue website.

This is the second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday of 2023 for Floridians, with the first having taken place near the start of hurricane season.