Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins Saturday

The tax holiday will run for about two weeks, from Aug. 26 through Sept. 8, 2023.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
As hurricane season is in full swing, Florida residents can protect their homes by purchasing items related to disaster preparedness without paying a sales tax. The tax holiday will run for about two weeks, from Aug. 26 through Sept. 8, 2023. 01:40

Florida's Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday begins on Saturday

As hurricane season is in full swing, Florida residents can protect their homes by purchasing items related to disaster preparedness without paying a sales tax. The tax holiday will run for about two weeks, from Aug. 26 through Sept. 8, 2023.

As hurricane season is in full swing, Florida residents can protect their homes by purchasing items related to disaster preparedness without paying sales tax.

The tax holiday will run for about two weeks, from Aug. 26 through Sept. 8.

Qualifying items range in type and value, but all are considered part of a disaster preparedness plan for a household. 

FLORIDA EMERGENCY MANAGERS MONITOR GROWING THREAT OF INVEST 93L IN GULF OF MEXICO

Frederic Herodet and Mary Herodet board up their Gulf Bistro restaurant as they prepare for the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022 in St Petersburg Beach, Florida.

Frederic Herodet and Mary Herodet board up their Gulf Bistro restaurant as they prepare for the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022 in St Petersburg Beach, Florida. 

(Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Here are a few examples:

  • For the home - fire extinguishers and smoke detectors of $70 or less, tarps or other flexible waterproof sheeting of $100 or less and portable generators of $3,000 or less.
  • For your family - toilet paper, hand soap, dish soap and laundry detergent for $30 or less and non-electric food storage coolers for $60 or less.
  • For your emergency kit - flashlights of $40 or less, batteries with a sales price of $50 or less, portable self-powered radios and weather-band radios of $50 or less.
  • For evacuating with pets - cans or pouches of wet pet food of $10 or less, portable kennels of $100 or less and over-the-counter pet medications of $100 or less.

The full list of items that are exempt from tax during the sales tax holiday can be found on the Florida Department of Revenue website.

Steve Culver cries with his dog Otis as he talks about what he said was the, "most terrifying event in his life," when Hurricane Harvey blew in and destroyed most of his home while he and his wife took shelter there on August 26, 2017 in Rockport, Texas.

Steve Culver cries with his dog Otis as he talks about what he said was the, "most terrifying event in his life," when Hurricane Harvey blew in and destroyed most of his home while he and his wife took shelter there on August 26, 2017 in Rockport, Texas.

(Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This is the second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday of 2023 for Floridians, with the first having taken place near the start of hurricane season.

Tags
Loading.