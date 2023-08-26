Tropical Storm Idalia forms near Gulf of Mexico with sights set on Florida as a hurricane

The National Hurricane Center has upgraded a tropical cyclone over the southern Gulf of Mexico to Tropical Storm Idalia with landfall expected along Florida's Gulf Coast within days.

As of the latest advisory from the NHC, sustained winds were around 40 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected during the next two days which could enable the storm to reach hurricane strength.

Due to the threat watches will likely be required during the next few hours for parts of the Florida coastline.

A Tropical Storm Watch is issued when winds are anticipated to reach levels of 39 to 73 mph within 48 hours. Sustained winds of these levels can produce damage and can be accompanied by storm surge, coastal flooding and tornadoes. A Hurricane Watch is issued when winds are anticipated to reach at least 74 mph within 48 hours.

Rainfall impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia

One of the leading impacts from the tropical cyclone is expected to be rainfall. Forecast models show communities along Interstate 10 and west of Interstate 75 will see the highest rainfall totals.

Florida’s Apalachicola and Big Bend regions could receive the most precipitation, with 4-6" of rainfall over the next few days. Where bands train over the same areas, some communities could see higher rainfall totals.

The FOX Forecast Center says there is good news with the tropical moisture, many observation sites along the west coast have seen a rainfall deficit in 2023.

Tampa is running more than a foot of precipitation behind normal, and Naples is approaching 20" deficit.

The much-needed rainfall could improve and, for some communities, end the ongoing drought.

Counties such as Pinellas, Pasco and Citrus counties began offering sandbags over the weekend for residents to prepare for flooding in low-lying areas.

Wind impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia

Due to uncertainties with the system's strength, coastal residents along Florida's Gulf Coast are being urged to prepare for impacts from a hurricane.

Sustained winds of at least 39 mph are capable of downing small branches and damaging trees, which can impact power lines.

Once sustained winds reach at least 40 mph, local first responders and emergency management usually shut down access to bridges in an effort to keep high-profile vehicles safe.

The last tropical cyclone to make landfall in Florida was Hurricane Nicole in November. Nicole was a Category 1 cyclone that made landfall near Vero Beach.

The National Centers for Environmental Information estimated the damage from Nicole was around $1 billion.

The threat of the tropical cyclone forced Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a state of emergency for half of Florida's 67 counties.