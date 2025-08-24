Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical Storm Fernand strengthens as major cooldown looms for millions

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Monday, Aug. 25, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tropical Storm Fernand strengthens in Atlantic as Invest 99L sees dwindling development chances

Two systems are being monitored in the Atlantic Basin as we begin the final week of August: Tropical Storm Fernand and Invest 99L.

Fernand strengthened overnight, but is expected to start to weaken later on Monday night. Meanwhile, Invest 99L is moving into an unfavorable environment as it enters the Caribbean, and its development chances are dwindling.

This graphic shows the tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Basin.

(FOX Weather)



Fall-like cooldown incoming for over 200 million in central, eastern US this week

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a pattern change being ushered in by a potent cold front charging southward out of Canada. More than 200 million Americans across the central and eastern U.S. will experience their first true taste of fall over the coming days.

Temperatures will range from 10-20 degrees below average for late August, and some places could even challenge record-cold high temperatures. In fact, Frost Advisories were even posted early Monday morning for northern Minnesota as low temperatures dipped well into the 30s.

This graphic shows the forecast temperature departures from average.

(FOX Weather)



Monsoon rain to soak parched Southwest, but it won't be enough to erase extreme drought

After a nearly nonexistent start to the monsoon season in the parched Desert Southwest, flooding rain is expected to return to the region in the week ahead.

Widespread thunderstorms are expected to develop each afternoon through at least midweek. While flooding is a concern, the rainfall will be beneficial for many cities across the region, much of which is currently in severe to exceptional drought.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat in the Southwest through Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: California hiker found after days without food, water

A massive search involving more than a dozen agencies in Northern California successfully located a missing hiker who spent a few days without food or water.

Video shared by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office showed the hiker being safely delivered back to a less remote area. According to the sheriff’s office, more than a dozen partner agencies contributed resources to the hiker's safe return.

