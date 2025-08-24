California hiker found after days without food, water

TAHOE NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. – A massive search involving more than a dozen agencies in Northern California successfully located a missing hiker who spent a few days without food or water.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), the hiker sent a text to 911 on Aug. 18 saying he was "lost in steep terrain without food or water."

Dispatchers were unable to reestablish contact with the hiker to learn more about his location. Soon after, deputies found the man’s car at the Euchre Bar trailhead.

OVER 2,000 ILLEGAL MARIJUANA PLANTS REMOVED FROM CALIFORNIA NATIONAL PARK

Over the next two days, California Highway Patrol helicopters, PCSO drones, Mountain Rescue Teams and K9s worked to locate the hiker. On Aug. 20, when dive teams arrived to begin searching the American River area, the hiker was located at 11 a.m. along the shore of the river. The hiker was then picked up by helicopter.

"The hiker was tired, hungry, and thirsty. – but otherwise OK," PCSO said.

Video shared by the sheriff’s office showed the hiker being safely delivered back to a less remote area.

According to the sheriff’s office, more than a dozen partner agencies contributed resources to the hiker's safe return.