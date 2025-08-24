Tropical Storm Fernand to strengthen on its journey across Atlantic as Invest 99L approaches Caribbean

MIAMI – Forecasters are keeping their eyes on newly formed Tropical Storm Fernand, and the system is expected to strengthen as it makes its journey across the Atlantic Ocean east of Bermuda.

Tropical Storm Fernand formed on Saturday on the heels of what was once Hurricane Erin, which didn’t make a direct landfall in the U.S., but its impacts were felt up and down the East Coast as the massive system sent monster waves crashing onto beaches and created life-threatening rip currents from Florida to New England.

This graphic shows the latest information on Tropical Storm Fernand.

(FOX Weather)



The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Tropical Storm Fernand had maximum sustained winds of about 40 mph with some higher gusts, and strengthening is expected over the next two days before beginning its weakening trend on Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Fernand is currently located about 300 miles southeast of Bermuda and is moving off to the north-northeast at 15 mph.

The NHC said that motion is forecast to continue over the next day or two before making a turn to the northeast.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Tropical Storm Fernand.

(FOX Weather)



On that track, the NHC said Fernand should move well east of Bermuda and across the open waters of the subtropical North Atlantic.

But Fernand isn’t the only system that’s being monitored by the NHC.

Invest 99L could become next tropical depression

Farther south, the NHC is continuing to keep its eyes on Invest 99L, which is now approaching the Windward Islands and the warm waters of the Caribbean.

The NHC said that over the past several hours, showers and thunderstorms associated with Invest 99L, located about 450 miles to the east of the Windward Islands, have changed little in organization.

The NHC said Invest 99L could become a tropical depression over the next day or so while it moves quickly to the west at about 20-25 mph.

It’s expected to pass the Windward and Leeward islands late on Sunday or Sunday night.

This graphic shows the latest information on Invest 99L.

(FOX Weather)



Regardless of development, Invest 99L could produce locally heavy rain and strong winds across portions of the islands on Sunday and Monday.

Invest 99L is forecast to reach the central Caribbean Sea on Tuesday, where conditions are expected to become less favorable for additional development.

Hurricane Hunters are expected to fly into Invest 99L on Sunday, if necessary.