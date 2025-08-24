Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Fernand to strengthen in Atlantic as millions face fall-like cooldown

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. Start your week with all the top weather news for the week ahead. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tropical Storm Fernand to flirt with hurricane strength as Invest 99L approaches Caribbean

Newly-formed Tropical Storm Fernand is expected to strengthen east of Bermuda and could flirt with hurricane strength before an expected weakening trend, but that’s not the only nuisance in the Atlantic Ocean that forecasters are monitoring.

Invest 99L is quickly approaching the Windward Islands and is expected to emerge over the warm waters of the Caribbean early this week, and it could become our next tropical depression.

200 million in central, eastern US brace for fall-like cooldown

The U.S. faces a tale of two forecasts to start the week, as the West experiences an ongoing heat wave and a cold front pushing into the northern Plains will eventually bring a fall-like feel to more than 200 million for the eastern half of the country.

On Sunday, nearly 100 million experienced below-average temperatures in the northern Plains and upper Mississippi valley. Minneapolis didn’t even crack 60 degrees until mid-morning on Sunday. And early this week the cooler air from the Rocky Mountains will arrive in the Northeast.

Southwest set to be soaked with monsoon rain – finally

After a nearly nonexistent start to the monsoon season in the parched Southwest, flooding rain is expected to return as we close out the weekend and welcome a new workweek. And with some rising moisture levels and scorching temperatures, widespread thunderstorms are expected to develop daily during the afternoon hours across the Southwest.

The FOX Forecast Center said that as a ridge of high pressure shifts toward the Great Basin and Four Corners region, a surge of monsoonal moisture will push westward into more interior portions of the interior Colorado River basin.

While flooding is a concern, the rainfall will be beneficial for many cities across the region due to extreme and exceptional drought conditions.

Watch: Abandoned dog with head stuck in jar rescued in Pennsylvania

One stray pup is safe and sound this week after wandering around rural Pennsylvania alone and with her head trapped inside a plastic jar. The dog was first spotted early Monday morning by a volunteer with the Canine Rescue of Central PA (CRCPA). At that point, the dog already had the jar stuck on her head.

CRCPA officials believe the pup may have been abandoned by her previous owner. Left for a period of time to hunt and find food on her own, she found herself in a tricky situation.

