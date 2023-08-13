The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hawaii fires death toll rises, search and recovery efforts continue

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Hawaii fires death toll continues to rise, making it the deadliest US wildfire in modern history

At least 96 people have died from the wildfires that have ravaged parts of Maui, and officials say the search and recovery efforts are far from over.

The Hawaii fire is now the deadliest American wildfire in modern U.S. history, thousands of structures were damaged or destroyed, and officials say that of the affected buildings, nearly 90% have been reported as residential structures.

Aerial footage shows the absolute sheer destruction that the fires have caused on the island.

Record heat takes aim at Pacific Northwest while the South continues to bake

Another heat wave has settled in on the Pacific Northwest, where the triple-digit temperatures could break new records throughout the region.

The FOX Forecast Center says that the heat will continue to intensify and expand across the region Monday, with highs ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s around Puget Sound, the upper 90s to low 100s east of the Cascades, and the mid-100s to potentially over 110 degrees for the interior west of the Cascades.

Heat alerts in effect for the Northwest.

(FOX Weather)



Meanwhile, the southern U.S.'s relentless heat wave continues with posted heat alerts from Texas to Virginia.

The most excessive heat is expected to focus across a large portion of Texas into the Lower Mississippi Valley, the FOX Forecast Center says, and temperatures, when combined with high humidity, will allow for heat indices as high as 110 to 120 for many locations.

Heat alerts in effect for the South.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: A hurricane and tropical storm to watch in the Eastern Pacific; new area being monitored in the Atlantic

The Eastern Pacific remains active, as forecasters are watching Hurricane Fernanda spin across the basin while Tropical Storm Greg formed south of Hawaii.

The tropical weather outlook for the Pacific Ocean on Aug. 14, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



And in the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center is watching two areas that have the potential for tropical develpment. The areas in the Atlantic both have low chances of development over the next seven days.

