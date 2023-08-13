New area in Atlantic could form as forecasters monitor potential development

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a broad area of low pressure that has a potential for tropical development.

The NHC says the low-pressure system should develop by the middle part of the week between the Cabo Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa.

An overview of the tropical Atlantic Ocean.

Some development is possible as the system moves west-northwest or northwest across the eastern Atlantic.

The NHC is giving the system a 0% chance of developing over the next 48 hours and a 20% chance of developing over the next seven days.

A potential tropical disturbance has a low chance of developing over the next week.

Atlantic basin has been unusually quiet

After a busy start to the season, with five cyclones, including a hurricane, there hasn't been much to track in the Atlantic.

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking both Saharan dust and upper-level winds, which are making the basin hostile to development.

NOAA expects warm water temperatures to contribute to the above-normal activity and recently released an updated seasonal forecast which called for 14-21 named storms and 6-11 hurricanes.

Nothing to track in the Atlantic

August is widely considered by forecasters to be the month when the proverbial "flip of the switch" happens, meaning when hostile conditions tend to relax allowing for more tropical cyclones.

To mark the occasion, hurricane experts at Colorado State University ring a bell every Aug. 20 to signify the arrival of the most active part of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Some years are more active than others, but it doesn’t get any more quiet than last year’s August.

No tropical storms or hurricanes formed, marking it only the second August in the modern satellite era that did not see a named cyclone.

Hurricane season in the Atlantic runs from June 1 through November 30.