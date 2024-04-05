The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather returns to the headlines this weekend

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, April 6, 2024, and International Pillow Fight Day. But before you get your swings in, start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Severe weather returns to the Plains

Spring's severe weather season is kicking into high gear, and multiple rounds of dangerous storms are expected in the days ahead in the central Plains including parts of Kansas and Nebraska. These storms will impact millions of travelers who hope to see a total solar eclipse on Monday, and the severe weather threat lingers along the Gulf Coast into the middle of next week.

Severe weather alerts for the Plains on Saturday.

(FOX Weather)



What's shaking… New York?

A moderate earthquake struck New Jersey on Friday morning, with nearly 180,000 reports of shaking across New York City and much of the Northeast . The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a preliminary magnitude 4.8 earthquake about 8 miles northeast of Bridgewater , New Jersey , at 10:23 a.m. EDT. The earthquake was the strongest to hit New Jersey in 240 years and the strongest felt in the New York City area since 1884, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Several aftershocks were reported from or near the epicenter and seismologists warned that more aftershocks were likely in the coming days.

Earthquake Shake Map for April 8, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Eclipse 2024 countdown

There are just two more days until the total solar eclipse . FOX Weather continues to update its official forecast , which shows where the best viewing conditions will be during the astronomical event. We've also launched our live blog that will have up-to-the-minute news and forecast coverage through Monday.

Don’t forget to use Futureview in the FOX Weather app to track the forecast for the big day.

What does a 4.8 quake look and sound like in the Northeast?

