The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms target I-95 corridor Thursday

It's Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Severe weather possible along I-95 corridor

After days of deadly severe weather tearing through the central U.S. this week, the storm system behind the trouble could be problematic for the mid-Atlantic on Thursday. Severe storms are possible along the Interstate 95 corridor from Baltimore south through Washington and Richmond, Virginia. Damaging wind gusts and hail appear to be the primary threats, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The severe weather outlook for April 6, 2023.

Things to know

Masters Tournament could face rounds of rain

The Masters Tournament begins Thursday in Augusta, Georgia, and the weather will be less than ideal. It’ll be warm and cloudy for much of the day, but the weather really goes downhill for the remainder of the tournament. Periods of heavy rain are possible through the weekend. Upwards of 2 inches of rain is possible by Monday morning.

