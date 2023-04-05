The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms target I-95 corridor Thursday
Start your day with the latest weather news – A powerful storm system that has ripped through the U.S. this week will enter its final chapter Thursday with severe weather possible in the mid-Atlantic region.
Severe weather possible along I-95 corridor
After days of deadly severe weather tearing through the central U.S. this week, the storm system behind the trouble could be problematic for the mid-Atlantic on Thursday. Severe storms are possible along the Interstate 95 corridor from Baltimore south through Washington and Richmond, Virginia. Damaging wind gusts and hail appear to be the primary threats, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
(FOX Weather)
Things to know
Masters Tournament could face rounds of rain
The Masters Tournament begins Thursday in Augusta, Georgia, and the weather will be less than ideal. It’ll be warm and cloudy for much of the day, but the weather really goes downhill for the remainder of the tournament. Periods of heavy rain are possible through the weekend. Upwards of 2 inches of rain is possible by Monday morning.
