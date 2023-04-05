Search
Weather News
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms target I-95 corridor Thursday

Start your day with the latest weather news – A powerful storm system that has ripped through the U.S. this week will enter its final chapter Thursday with severe weather possible in the mid-Atlantic region.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Severe weather threat extends along I-95 corridor

Damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail are all possible as severe storms move along the I-95 corridor into Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, April 6, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe weather possible along I-95 corridor

After days of deadly severe weather tearing through the central U.S. this week, the storm system behind the trouble could be problematic for the mid-Atlantic on Thursday. Severe storms are possible along the Interstate 95 corridor from Baltimore south through Washington and Richmond, Virginia. Damaging wind gusts and hail appear to be the primary threats, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The severe weather outlook for April 6, 2023.
(FOX Weather)

 

Things to know

Masters Tournament could face rounds of rain

The Masters Tournament begins Thursday in Augusta, Georgia, and the weather will be less than ideal. It’ll be warm and cloudy for much of the day, but the weather really goes downhill for the remainder of the tournament. Periods of heavy rain are possible through the weekend. Upwards of 2 inches of rain is possible by Monday morning.

A patron holds a Masters umbrella in the rain during the second round of the 2013 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2013 in Augusta, Georgia.

(Andrew Redington / Getty Images)

Bonus reads

